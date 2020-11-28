Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 73,368 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

CAT stock opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

