Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,664 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,448,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $535.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

