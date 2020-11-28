Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 157,075 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 276.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

