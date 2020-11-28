Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 129,293 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of The Chemours worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,340 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,108,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 614,999 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,974,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

