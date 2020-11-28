Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $3,426,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $6,001,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,609,469. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

