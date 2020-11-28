Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $8.05 Million Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,979,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Coty by 18,099.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569,583 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coty by 43.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,269.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,065,000 shares of company stock worth $6,465,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

