Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373,417 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Aflac worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after buying an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE AFL opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

