Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,153 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

MAA opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

