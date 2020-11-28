Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,544 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 158.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 173.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 71.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.65 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

