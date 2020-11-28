Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Canada Goose worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $4,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

