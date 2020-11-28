Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.29 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 228,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

