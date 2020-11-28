Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

