Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,651.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,247 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.69. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $181.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

