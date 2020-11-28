Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 320,695 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

