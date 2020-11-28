Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.40 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405,106 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

