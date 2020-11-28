Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,128 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Dollar General by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.11. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.