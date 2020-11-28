Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PM stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.
Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.