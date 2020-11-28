Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

