Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.02 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,769 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ArcelorMittal worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MT shares. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.