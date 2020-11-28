Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.74 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 941.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,438 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 432,559 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 42.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

