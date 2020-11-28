Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.13 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,531 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

