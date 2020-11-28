Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.60 Million Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436,258 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Momo worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 583,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.