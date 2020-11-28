Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,388 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 63,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Waste Management by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of WM stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

