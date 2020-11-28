Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $205.64 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

