Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,227 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

