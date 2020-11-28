Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,751 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $231,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biogen by 182.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 75,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $6,612,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.29. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.