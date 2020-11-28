Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 894,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 309,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.