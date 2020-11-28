Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 529,447 Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,447 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of National Oilwell Varco worth $14,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. ValuEngine cut National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NOV stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.