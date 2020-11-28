Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 502,279 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRF were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 138,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BRF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BRF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in BRF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.65.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

