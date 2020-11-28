Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 24,490 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 165.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY opened at $386.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.73 and its 200 day moving average is $328.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

