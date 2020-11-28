Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Sabre worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

