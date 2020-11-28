Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 62.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.