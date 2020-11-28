Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

