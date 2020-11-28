Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,825 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.