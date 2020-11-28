Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 772 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $745,980. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

