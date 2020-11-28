Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 70,517 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3,744.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,517 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

NYSE:CCI opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

