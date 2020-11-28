Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 4,703 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 241.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.9% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $312.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.30. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

