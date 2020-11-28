Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 37,286 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $145.63 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

