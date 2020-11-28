Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 17,555 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

