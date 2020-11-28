Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CODI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CODI stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

