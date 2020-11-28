Comparing Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) & Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Kohl’s has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sears has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.3% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sears shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Sears shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kohl’s and Sears, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 3 8 3 0 2.00 Sears 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kohl’s currently has a consensus target price of $31.47, suggesting a potential downside of 6.07%. Given Kohl’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Sears.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and Sears’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s -0.61% -2.15% -0.72% Sears N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kohl’s and Sears’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.97 billion 0.26 $691.00 million $4.86 6.89 Sears $16.70 billion 0.00 -$383.00 million N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sears.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Sears on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,159 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies. It provides merchandise under the Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66, Cannon, Adam Levine, Levi's, Lands' End, and Craftsman labels; Sears brand products, such as Kenmore and DieHard; and Kenmore-branded products. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated approximately 432 Kmart stores. The Sears Domestic segment operates stores that provide appliances, consumer electronics/connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, as well as automotive services and products, such as tires, batteries, and home fashion products. It also offers parts and services to builders, developers, designers, and commercial and residential customers; parts and repair services for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, consumer electronics, floor care products, and heating and cooling systems; home improvement services, such as siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodeling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair; and protection agreements and product installation services. This segment provides merchandise under the Kenmore, DieHard, WallyHome, Bongo, Covington, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life, and Structure brands, as well as under the Craftsman, Roadhandler, and Levi's, brands. This segment operated 547 full-line stores and 23 specialty stores. Sears Holdings Corporation was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. On October 15, 2018, Sears Holdings Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

