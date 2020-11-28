Comparing Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO)

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Myomo has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Myomo and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Edwards Lifesciences 18.18% 29.00% 18.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Myomo and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 2 5 13 0 2.55

Myomo currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $87.72, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Myomo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Myomo is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myomo and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 8.57 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.37 Edwards Lifesciences $4.35 billion 12.22 $1.05 billion $1.86 45.84

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Myomo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral valve diseases, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

