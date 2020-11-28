Comparing DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 14 10 0 2.36 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 7 0 3.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus price target of $55.74, suggesting a potential downside of 6.31%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 3.03% 19.21% 4.68% Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $8.75 billion 0.61 $297.46 million $3.69 16.12 Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Academy Sports and Outdoors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of August 01, 2020, it operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick'S Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers via academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

