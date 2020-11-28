Comparing Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Akorn alerts:

This table compares Akorn and OrganiGram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -54.01% -5.13% -0.49% OrganiGram -142.02% -4.88% -3.60%

3.4% of Akorn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of OrganiGram shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Akorn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Akorn has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrganiGram has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akorn and OrganiGram’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $682.43 million 0.01 -$226.77 million N/A N/A OrganiGram $61.27 million 5.04 -$7.20 million $0.06 22.17

OrganiGram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akorn.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akorn and OrganiGram, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A OrganiGram 0 7 5 0 2.42

OrganiGram has a consensus target price of $3.09, suggesting a potential upside of 132.12%. Given OrganiGram’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than Akorn.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Further, the company sells its products to wholesale distributors. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. On May 20, 2020, Akorn, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of medical cannabis plant cuttings and dried flowers. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.