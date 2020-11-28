Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,475 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

