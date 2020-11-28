Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $44.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comerica by 86.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 306,517 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Comerica by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

