Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 183,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

