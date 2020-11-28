Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.37. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.