Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

CDE opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

