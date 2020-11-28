Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,157 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,016,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,158,000 after purchasing an additional 592,119 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

NYSE CCEP opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.