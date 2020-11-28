CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CNOOC were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 8.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEO stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CNOOC Limited has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

CEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

